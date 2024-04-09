Bigg Boss 16 winner and rapper MC Stan posts cryptic note, deletes it later

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM MC Stan

After winning Bigg Boss 16, Rapper MC Stan is living a life full of dreams, from live concerts to receiving expensive gifts from celebrities, he is relishing the moments of life. But, recently the rapper took to Instagram stories to make a shocking announcement that he wants to quit rapping. But, moments later he deleted it.

In the Instagram stories, he has written. "Mein rap chodhne wala hoon". This announcement of his startled the fans and made everyone go into a frenzy. Fans took to social media to express their disappointment. One user wrote, "When you've done a lot for hip hop and still don't get respect in India, being labelled as a chapri, it can feel disheartening for artists who have contributed to the growth of the hip hop scene in India".

Image Source : INSTAGRAMMC Stan post

MC Stan, whose real name is Altaf Shaikh, gained recognition after his song Basti Ka Hasti went viral within no time. The rapper took home the Bigg Boss trophy along with a whopping amount of Rs 31 lakhs after he was declared the winner.

Born in a Muslim family in the slums of Pune, MC Stan is one of the most loved rappers in India and rules the hearts of millions. At the age of 12, Altaf began singing qawwalis, but his family members were not happy and discouraged him. After getting influenced by International rappers, Altaf got his calling and began his career in rap and hip-hop. He has sung popular songs including Basti Ka Hasti, Ek Din Pyaar, Haath Varthi, Snake, Numb, Urvashi, Kahan Par Hai, Broke is a Joke, Nusta Paisa, Regret, MC Stan Type Beat, Shana Bann and Insaaniyat among others.

