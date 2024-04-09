Furiosa-Mad Max: 'People know him God of Thunder...', fans compare Chris Hemsworth's look with Thor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Chris Hemsworth

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth never fails to surprise his fans with his performances be it being witty, serious or suspense. The Marvel star is always ready to provide the best for his fans. The actor who who is best known as Thor from the Marvel film made an exciting announcement that he is all set to star in an upcoming film titled Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Chris Hemsworth took to social media to share the poster from the film and wrote in the caption, "Fury is Born #Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga- Only in Theatres May 24". Seeing their favourite star, fans flooded the comment section to express their excitement and curiosity. One user wrote, "From mastermind George Miller". Another user wrote, "Very very good...super...good luck".

Some fans even compared Chris Hemsworth's look to his Marvel character Thor because of his look and outfit. One user wrote, "Thor doing Thor things". Another user wrote, "Thor in post apo world!". "THOR Love and sands, Yes I Love it!!", wrote the third user.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is the story of young Furiosa falling into the hands of a great biker horde led by the warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel, presided over by the Immortan Joe. As the two tyrants fight for dominance, Furiosa soon finds herself in a nonstop battle to make her way home. Directed by George Miller, the film will also star Anna Taylor-Joy, Quaden Bayles, Tom Hardy, Nicholas Hoult, Nathan Jones and Tom Burke among others.

For the unversed, Chris Hemsworth is an Australian actor who gained worldwide recognition after playing the role of Thor in Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Before making his debut in Hollywood, he starred in an Australian series called Home and Away from 2004 to 2007. His other notable films include Extraction, The Avengers, Snow White and the Huntsman, Ghostbusters, Men in Black: International, The Hunger Games, Red Dawn, Spiderhead and Vacation among others.

