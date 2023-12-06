Fighter: Anil Kapoor's fierce look as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh UNVEILED

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anil Kapoor's first look in Fighter

After Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, the first look of Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh has finally been unveiled. The makers of the film along with the actor took to their social media accounts to share the 'fierce' first look.

Fighter is one of the much-anticipated films of 2024. While sharing the exclusive look on his social media, Anil Kapoor jotted down the caption, ''Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, Call Sign: Rocky, Designation: Commanding Officer, Unit: Air Dragons, Fighter Forever.''

Check out Anil Kapoor's look:

Netizens reaction

Soon after the first look of Anil Kapoor was unveiled, fans started flooding the comment section. One user wrote, ''Wow! Simply brilliant, sir.'' Another user wrote, ''Anil Kapoor reverse mode me aa gaye hai, dheere dheere 50 then 40, 30 uske baad 20 saal ke launde ka role karenge, dekh lena.

''Asli Jawan toh yeh hai,'' wrote another user.

Earlier, Deepika Padukone's first look as Minal Rathore was unveiled by the film's makers. ''Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, Call Sign: Minni, Designation: Squadron Pilot, Unit: Air Dragons,'' Deepika wrote in the caption.

In the film, Hrithik Roshan plays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania.

About the film

Fighter traces the journey of Patty, played by Hrithik Roshan, who becomes the best Fighter pilot of India. Bankrolled by Viacom 18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, the film also stars Anil Kapoor in a key role.

