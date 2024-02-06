Excited to watch Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya? 5 Energetic dance numbers of Shahid Kapoor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most versatile and talented actors in the film industry. Be it his looks, his acting skills and electrifying dance steps make it more captivating for the audience. Right from his childhood, Shahid Kapoor had a knack for dance and entered Bollywood with his funky and energetic dance moves. His flexible dance steps in his upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, surely made every fan nostalgic. Let's take a look at a few of his popular dance numbers.

1. Aaja Ve Mahi from Fida

This catchy number from Fida, made everyone groove to it. Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's rocking dance steps to 'Let's do balle, balle' outlines the song perfectly. Directed by Ken Ghosh, Fida was released in 2004.

2. Hadipaa from Dil Bole Hadippa

Rani Mukerji and Shahid Kapoor's rocking, smooth moves with perfect expressions made the song viral within no time. Netizens still play this song on every occasion. Directed by Anurag Singh, Dil Bole Hadippa was released in 2009.

3. Mauja hi Mauja from Jab We Met

When Mauja hi Mauja was released, the song hit the roof and everyone was going gaga over the peppy song mixed with fast-paced dance steps. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab We Met was released in 2007.

4. Aai Pappi from Kismat Konnection

The foot-tapping dance of Shahid Kapoor in this song adding his powerful yet at the same time funky moves went viral. Directed by Aziz Mirza, Kismat Konnection was released in 2008.

5. Dhating Naach from Phata Poster Nikla Hero

Shahid Kapoor's funny expressions, and perfect comedy timing in the dance with the elegant beauty Nargis Fakhri were the best. His quirky dance steps made it all the more fun to watch. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film was released in 2013.

