Dunki Box Office Report: Shah Rukh Khan starrer holds strong, mints THIS much on Day 5

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki is slowly and steadily climbing upward. With each passing day, the numbers at the box office are continuing to rise. The perfect blend of emotions, romance, and struggle have touched the hearts of netizens. According to a report in Sacnilk, Dunki earned around Rs 22.50 crore on the fifth day taking its total collection to Rs 128.13 crore.

Dunki Day-wise collection

Day 1 collection: Rs 29.2 crore

Day 2 collection: Rs 20.12 crore

Day 3 collection: Rs 26 crore

Day 4 collection: Rs 31.50 crore

Dunki Day 5 Hindi Occupancy in Theaters

Morning Shows: 20.94%

Afternoon Shows: 44.92%

Evening Shows: 52.15%

Night Shows: 40.09%

What is Dunki ?

Dunki is derived from a Punjabi idiom, meaning to move from one place to another. In simple words, when people are sent to another country illegally by stopping in different countries, it is called the donkey route. The meaning of the work Dunki in Punjabi is to go someplace illegally by jumping, leaping, and hopping. This is a dangerous way to reach America, Canada and some European countries, which is also called illegal immigration. Through these routes, people are sent to Canada, America or Europe through illegal routes.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki has a stellar cast including Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. The film tells the story of four friends who embark on a journey to follow their dream of moving abroad. The film is loosely based on the illegal immigration technique through which thousands of Indians move to another country.

Currently, the film is raging at the box office and Dunki has become the third blockbuster opener in many countries. Presented by GO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan and written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon.

