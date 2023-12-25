Kartik Aaryan celebrates Christmas with rumoured girlfriend Kriti Sanon | See Photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan celebrates Christmas with Kriti Sanon

Bollywood's rumoured couple Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon celebrated Christmas 2023 together. The Satyaprem Ki Katha actor himself shared a selfie from their celebration on his Instagram stories. In the photo, Kriti can be seen holding on to Kartik Aaryan, who is also clicking the selfie. Sanon can be seen wearing a Christmas band on her head and they can be seen standing in front of a Christmas tree. However, speculations about their love have existed for a while now but neither of the actors have yet made any claims about it.

For the unversed, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan are both good friends and have often commented on each other's posts on social media and are often spotted together leaving from parties and award functions. Their link-up rumours started during the promotions of Shehzada. And now Aaryan's Insta story has once again ignited the rumour.

Watch Kartik's Insta story here:

However, when during an interview Kriti was asked about the same, and she said that they both are just friends. She also added that 'it's neither Pyaar nor PR'. Kriti also agreed that being a public figure and being under constant investigation is a part of her work.

On the work front

On the work front, where Kartik Aryan is enjoying the success of his last release Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kriti Sanon is being hailed for being awarded with a National award for her flawless performance in Mimi. She will next be seen in her home production film titled Teen Patti with her Diwale co-star Kajol. TV actor Shaheer Sheikh will be marking his Bollywood debut with this film.

On the other hand, Kartik has wrapped up the first schedule of his next film Chandu Champion, which is being made by Ek Tha Tiger director Kabir Khan. It is a biographical sports drama and if reports are to be believed then Shraddha Kapoor will play the female lead in the film and Katrina Kaif will have a supporting role in Chandu Champion.

