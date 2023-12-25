Sukesh Chandrashekhar moves Delhi court against Jacqueline Fernandez's plea

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sukesh moves Delhi court against Jacqueline's plea

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has moved to the Delhi High Court after Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez had challenged the ED complaint and their supplementary charge sheet in the court in the Rs 200 crore fraud case. It has been said in the petition that the actor has been presented as the prosecutor in the case registered by Delhi Police and had knocked the Delhi High Court doors to get the money laundering case registered against her canceled. And now her former boyfriend and accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar has filed a plea and called all her claims as false.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar's petition

In his plea to the Delhi High Court, Sukesh has called Jacqueline an accused in the PMLA case and said that she selectively makes witnesses in their case. The plea also states that the Bollywood actor has multiple times asked Sukesh to give statements to protect her dignity.

"I would also make it clear that as the applicant has alleged, that I have outraged her modesty or tried to Threaten or Intimidate her, is completely false. This has been filed with a malefice intention by the applicant," read Sukesh's application. Chandrashekhar has also claimed that the Bollywood actor has deposed her Selective statement which helps only in her Interest, and the same would be proven during the trial in the ED Case.

Jacqueline Fernandez's petition

Jacqueline's petition states that she did not commit any crime under PMLA 2002 related to money laundering nor was she involved in any kind of crime. It further says that the complaint by Aditi Singh, wife of former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh, does not allege that the petitioner (Jacqueline Fernandez) in any way actively instigated or abetted the main accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar to commit the alleged crime.

Let us tell you that Sukesh Chandrashekhar is currently lodged in the Tihar Jail of Delhi. He is accused of extorting Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh from June 2020 to May 2021. Jacqueline's petition in the Delhi High Court states that the evidence presented by the ED proves that the actor is, in a way, an innocent victim of Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

