Shocking: 32-year-old standup comedian Neel Nanda passes away, reason unknown

Popular standup comedian Neel Nanda has passed away. He was 32 years old and gained popularity through programs like Jimmy Kimmel Live and Comedy Central's Divine House Party. Neel had just celebrated his 32nd birthday a few days back.

His manager Greg Weiss shared information about Neel Nanda's death with the media. The reason behind Nanda's death is not yet known. After his death, many famous comedians posted condolences.

Various comedy clubs and to his colleagues and fans have expressed condolences to him on social media. Neel Nanda fans commented on social media and were shocked to hear this news. Neel Nanda Show was also recognized as one of the top 10 stand-up comedy shows in Los Angeles city.

He was born in Atlanta, Georgia to an Indian immigrant couple.

