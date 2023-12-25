'Not perfect but...' filmmaker Hansal Mehta reviews Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Filmmaker Hansal Mehta reviews Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki

Well-known Bollywood filmmaker Hansal Mehta remains in the headlines for his work as well as his statements. He gives his reaction to almost everything and has recently given his review regarding Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. The filmmaker shared his thoughts on King Khan's film on X (formerly known as Twitter) today and praised SRK's performance in the film.

The film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, was released in theaters on December 21. It is Shah Rukh's third film of this year. Hansal Mehta shared his thoughts on Dunkiand wrote, "I really enjoyed Dunki. Not perfect but so what. It’s perfectly fine. It gave me what I miss at the movies. It was nostalgic, heartfelt, simple, and an ode to what our films once used to be. Not a film I want to overanalyse or overthink."

"Give me a Rajkumar Hirani film any day. Nice to end the year with Shah Rukh Khan tugging at your heartstrings, looking into her eyes with love, and playing a softie. Lovely ensemble and an enduring charm pervades the film which is not a drama, not a comedy, not a tragedy, and not a thriller. It is a Rajkumar Hirani film all the way. Go watch it and decide for yourself," Hansal Mehta further added.

Also Read: Dunki Box Office Report: Shah Rukh Khan- Taapsee Pannu's film enters Rs 100 crore club on Day 4

For the unversed, Dunki is a comedy-drama. Apart from Shah Rukh, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover are also seen in important roles in the film. According to a report in Sacnilk, Dunki has earned Rs 31.50 crore in India taking its total collection to Rs 106.43 crore. On the first day, the film collected Rs 29.2 crore and on the second day Dunki minted Rs 20.12 crore.

Dunki film faced a clash on December 22 with Prabhas' Pan India film 'Salaar'. The film has earned Rs 243 crore worldwide in its first two days.

Latest Bollywood News