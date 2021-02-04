Image Source : TWITTER/@PRANKYA Drug Probe: NCB makes another arrest in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The investigation is still going on in the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14 last year. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has made another arrest on Thursday. The NCB official revealed that they have arrested a person named Jagtap Singh Anand who is connected to Karamjeet Singh. Singh was arrested earlier in connection to peddling drugs.

"Narcotics Control Bureau makes another arrest of one Jagtap Singh Anand in connection with drug cases related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. He is associated with another accused Karamjeet Singh who was arrested earlier," NCB official said.

It further stated that celebrity manager Rahila Furniturewala and businessman Karan Sajnani have also been brought to the NCB office for interrogation in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Also, on Tuesday evening, NCB arrested assistant film director Rishikesh Pawar in the same case. He was detained in the morning and was arrested later after interrogation. NCB had also raided Pawar's residence and seized some gadgets. Reports claim that Pawar used to supply narcotic substance to the late actor through his cook Dipesh Sawant.

On June 14, 2020, Sushant, 34, was found hanging at his duplex rented flat in a posh building in Bandra, triggering a massive furore in Bollywood and political circles. While his death probe was taken over from Mumbai Police by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate and NCB are investigating the financial and narcotics angles.