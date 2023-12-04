'Don't burden filmmakers with morality...' Manoj Bajpayee's old video surfaces amid Animal backlash | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Manoj Bajpayee's old video surfaces amid Animal backlash

South director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has proved that he has the art of making films on dark subjects like no one else. Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna starrer film Animal, directed by Sandeep has taken steps towards joining the list of blockbuster films of this year. However, while on the one hand, the film is getting a lot of love from adults, on the other hand, many netizens are also trolling the film due to its content, something similar, that happened in 2019.

Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh, released in the year 2019, was showered with a lot of love by the audience, but at the same time, the film was also trolled for many things. However, at that time, actor Manoj Bajpayee, who was counted among the experienced actors in the industry, had given a statement supporting Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial. Now when many people are raising questions on the director's second Hindi film Animal, this old statement of Manoj Bajpayee is going viral again.

Manoj Bajpayee said that for him Kabir Singh is an integral part of our society

During a conversation, Manoj Bajpayee, while addressing Kabir Singh, said, 'For me, Kabir Singh is a part of the society. You want to take it as it is, no problem. You don't want to take it for what it is, so don't watch it. The moment you want to put the burden of your morality on filmmakers, be prepared for all other sections of society to point fingers and try to censor other content that is not by their morality and theirs. But the question arises, are you ready for this?

Manoj Bajpayee had then said that shutting down such films is a useless exercise. 'If you close one Kabir Singh, there will be 50 other films which you will agree with and other sections will not agree with, they will be burdened with their morality and they will start censoring it. They will start pelting stones at theaters because films with which they do not agree are being shown there. So, in a society where you want movies to be shown to everyone, you can criticize it, you can criticize the character when you're writing it, you can write your point of view, but you can't say that such films should not be made,' said Manoj Bajpayee

