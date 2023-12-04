Kriti Sanon takes legal action against false news, refuses to promote trading platform

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kriti Sanon takes legal action against false news

This year is creating a lot of buzz for National Award-winning actress Kriti Sanon. This year, three of his films have been released and all three have failed to do well at the box office. These days she is busy shooting for her upcoming projects. Recently the actress has found herself trapped in false news. Kriti clarified that baseless allegations are being made about her endorsing trading platforms in Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan 8.

Kriti Sanon has rejected all these claims and has also publicly denied these reports. Reportedly, the actress has taken legal action against the spread of this false news. On December 3, Kriti issued a statement dismissing reports related to her alleged promotion of a trading platform on Karan Johar's show Koffee with Karan 8.

Kriti Sanon takes legal action

While sharing the story on Instagram, the actress wrote, 'There have been many articles in which false news has been given. I am promoting some trading platforms on Koffee with Karan. These articles are completely fake and false and have been published dishonestly and with bad intentions. These articles are defamatory and falsely claim to link me to a trading platform. I have never talked about any trading platform in the show.'

Kriti further wrote, 'I have taken legal action against such false articles and reports and issued a legal notice. I request everyone to beware of such false, fake, and defamatory reports.

On the Work Front

Talking about Kriti Sanon's work front, recently she was seen in Ganpath. Talking about her upcoming films, she will be seen in The Crew and Do Patti in the year 2024. The Crew is directed by Rhea Kapoor and produced by Ekta Kapoor. Kriti Sanon is acting as well as producing in the film 'Do Patti'. She will be sharing the screen with Kajol for the second time after Diwale in Do Patti.

