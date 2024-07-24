From Trump's presidency to Kamala Harris for POTUS, 'The Simpsons' predicted US Election milestones

Follow us on Image Source : X The Simpsons predicted Kamala Harris for POTUS

Is the United States ready for its first-ever Madame President? Only the upcoming presidential polls this winter will tell. While political rallies, news debates, and mountains of statistical data might give a general sense of the current trends, we have a surprisingly reliable source that often knows what's ahead: The Simpsons! Although intended as a pun, the 80s animated sitcom has an uncanny and almost eerie accuracy in predicting significant global events, making it a noteworthy reference (at least in hindsight). From Joe Biden unexpectedly declining the Democratic Party nomination and endorsing Kamala Harris for president to Trump’s fervently supported run as POTUS, let’s explore The Simpsons' remarkable ability to satirically 'predict the future.'

Image Source : XThe Simpsons

Kamala Harris as Madame President?

As of today, the United States finds itself at a similar crossroads to 2016. About eight years ago, Hillary Clinton conceded to Trump, who achieved a landslide victory, marking the start of his divisive presidency. After losing to now-President Joe Biden in 2020, Trump is back with a determination to secure a second term. While the nation (and the world) was preparing for a Biden vs. Trump rematch, a dramatic twist emerged: Joe Biden has announced his withdrawal from the presidential race, endorsing his trusted Vice President, Kamala Harris, as the new face of the Democratic Party.

While this moment is certainly historic, it was surprisingly predicted by The Simpsons 24 years ago! In Episode 17 of Season 11, which aired in 2000, POTUS Lisa Simpson discusses a budget crisis caused by 'President Trump,' which she now has to address. Lisa is being compared to Kamala Harris because of her attire: a purple pantsuit with a string of pearls, which closely resembles the purple Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson blazer dress that Harris wore on inauguration day in 2021.

Attack on Trump

Recently, the internet was in an uproar over an attempted assassination of Donald Trump. During a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, a bullet grazed Trump's right ear while he was speaking, causing a bloody 2-cm wound. Analyses of the incident have shown that the bullet was intended for his head but missed due to a casual head tilt.

A series of images, allegedly from *The Simpsons*, depicted the former president in a coffin, leading some to believe that the show had predicted an assassination attempt against him. However, these images were later debunked as fake. Despite this, it's worth noting that *The Simpsons* did foresee Trump's presidency long before he actually ran for office, in a Season 11 episode titled "Bart to the Future."

Trump's second run for presidency

The Simpsons not only predicted Trump's run for the presidency, but they also accurately foresaw a nonconsecutive second presidential campaign in 2024. In a blink-and-you-miss-it moment from a 2015 episode, Homer Simpson flies past a sign that reads 'Trump 2024'. Remarkably, this aired two years before Trump was inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States in January 2017.

Image Source : XThe Simpsons predicted Trump's second run for presidency

Trump and Biden’s debate

The Simpsons not only foresaw Trump's run for the presidency, but they also seemingly predicted the first US presidential debate held on June 27 in Ohio. The debate, characterized by Trump and Biden frequently speaking over each other, was humorously summed up by the internet as "Old man yells at old man." Viral images circulated, suggesting that a Simpsons episode had featured a newspaper with this headline and an accompanying image. Much like the fabricated Simpsons image of Trump in a coffin, this too seemed believable. However, it was soon debunked when the original image, showing just one man with the headline "Old man yells at cloud," was revealed.

Instances like these highlight the internet's fascination with The Simpsons' apparent ability to predict future events—something that can't be overlooked. This also opens up a broader discussion about distinguishing fact from fiction, particularly with regard to significant global events in the digital age.