PC is that you! Priyanka Chopra's look from 'The Bluff' goes viral on social media | See Photos

Priyanka Chopra, who has taken off from Bollywood to Hollywood, is doing amazing projects one after the other these days. After attending the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, she has resumed work. Priyanka Chopra is shooting for her next film in Australia these days. Many of her pictures have surfaced from the set of 'The Bluff' and are becoming increasingly viral on social media. It's the PC's look that has surprised netizens.

Priyanka's pictures went viral

These days Priyanka Chopra is shooting for 'The Bluff'. Many pictures of the actress's new look are going viral from the set of this film. She is playing a pirate in Frank E Towers' period action film The Bluff. The leaked photos show her in the middle of a sequence on a pirate ship. She is seen wearing a black spaghetti. She has also strangely cut her hair and this hairstyle has now become a topic of discussion. For this role, Priyanka has adopted a different hairstyle from her long hair. She can be seen with a Mohawk for the first time, which further enhances her look as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate.

See her photos here:

Instagram users got so excited with this look that one of them even asked in the comments section, 'Is this in the Pirates of the Caribbean period or different?' The fan account replied, 'Yes. It is in the Caribbean Island in the 1800s.' Another asked how long Priyanka is going to be filming in Australia, to which the fan account replied, 'I don't know if Pree will stay till the shoot is over or not, because she started earlier, normal shooting will be done by the end of August.'

Priyanka will be seen in these films

Let us tell you, Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen in 'The Bluff' and 'Heads of State'. Apart from this, she is also ready to return to Bollywood with 'Jee Le Zara'. Currently, she is not able to take time for the shooting of this film. Alia and Katrina will also be seen as leads in this film along with her.

