Wednesday, July 24, 2024
     
Plane carrying 19 passengers slips on runway, crashes at Nepal Airport; casualties reported

The plane was carrying a few technical staff, according to Gyanendra Bhul, information officer at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA). The plane skidded off the runway during takeoff in Kathmandu and crashed at the airport.

Edited By: Aveek Banerjee @AveekABanerjee Kathmandu Updated on: July 24, 2024 12:03 IST
Nepal plane crash
Image Source : INDIA TV Plane carrying technical staff crashes at Kathmandu Airport

Kathmandu; A plane with 19 people on board slipped off the runway and crashed on Wednesday while trying to take off from Kathmandu airport. The plane belongs to the domestic Saurya airline and was en route to the resort town of Pokhara from the Nepali capital.

The plane was carrying a few technical staff, Gyanendra Bhul, information officer at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) told the Himalayan Times. Smoke was seen coming from the plane, and firefighters and security personnel are currently trying to control the situation.

According to the Kathmandu Post, five bodies have been recovered from the crash site, while the pilot has been rushed to the hospital. Police and firefighters are carrying out rescue operations at the accident site.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

