Netflix shares 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba's new poster, trailer to release on THIS day

Image Source : NETFLIX Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba's new poster is out now

'Haseen Dilruba', a romantic thriller film from 2021, starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in lead roles, was loved a lot. A heart-wrenching story of love, betrayal and crime was seen in this film. Now once again the audience is going to see such a story on screen in its sequel. Titled as 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba' will be released on Netflix on August 9. Recently the makers shared the teaser of this film along with its first look. Now Netlfix India has shared an update on the release of 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba' trailer.

'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba' new poster

'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba' is a much-awaited sequel, which fans are eagerly waiting for. This time Sunny Kaushal is also going to be seen in the film along with Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey. A new poster with these characters has been shared by the makers, after which the excitement of the fans about the film has increased even more. In the poster, Taapsee can be seen holding Sunny and Vikrant will blood rolled down her hands. They can be seen seated on a boat with a crocodile around. With this, it has also been revealed that the trailer of this film will be released tomorrow i.e. July 25.

Watch the poster here:

'Haseen Dilruba' released in the year 2021

The love story of Rani and Rishu is once again ready to scare and entertain the audience. Sunny Kaushal will be seen in the role of Abhimanyu and Jimmy Shergill as Mrityunjay in the film. The film will be released on Netflix on August 9. The responsibility of directing the film has been taken over by Jayprad Desai. At the same time, its story has been written by Kanika Dhillon. 'Phir Ayi Haseen Dilruba' was produced by Anand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishna Kumar. The film has been co-produced by Kanika Dhillon and Shiv Chanana. Let us tell you that the first part of the film was released in the year 2021 under the name 'Haseen Dilruba', which was also well-liked by the audience.

