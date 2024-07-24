Eoin Morgan says 'timing not right' for England coaching job with Matthew Mott likely to leave

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Matthew Mott is reportedly set to leave midway through his four-year contract as England's white-ball coach

Former England captain Eoin Morgan has categorically denied the prospect of taking up the white-ball coaching job for the men's cricket team with Matthew Mott likely to leave. As per a report in The Times, Mott is likely to resign as the England white-ball coach midway through his four-year contract following his side's unsuccessful attempts to defend the ODI and T20 World Cups back-to-back in eight months' time.

While there are clouds over Jos Buttler's captaincy future as well, however, as per the report, Rob Key, the England men's managing director has already started talking to prospective new coaches but Morgan might not be the one.

"This news is actually news to me," Morgan said during commentary on the Hundred about Mott's likely departure. "It's obviously not nice when a coach comes under fire and there is a lot of speculation about his future, but only time will tell what will happen."

"I've been asked a lot [in the media] over the past couple of months about the role, and if I would take it on," Morgan said. "My answer has simply been that the timing for everything in my life at the moment is not right. Yes, I want to coach down the line. But I have a young family, and I spend a lot more time at home and watching cricket doing this [commentary]. I'm absolutely loving what I'm doing," Morgan, who has signed up with Sky Sports as a commentator since his retirement in 2022, said.

Mott won the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia six months into his coaching stint with the England men's team. However, the results haven't favoured the 2022 champions since then in white-ball cricket. Mott, who left an envious legacy as the head coach of the Australian women's team, hasn't had results to show for England. Similarly, Buttler, who is likely to miss this year's Hundred due to a calf injury, is expected to indulge in talks with Key over the coming days about his future as the captain.