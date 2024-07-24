NEET UG counselling 2024 registration expected today; details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET UG counselling 2024 registration soon

NEET UG counselling 2024 registration: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is likely to start the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 counselling today, July 24. The top court of India on Tuesday refused to cancel the exam. The medical board will soon release the NEET UG 2024 counselling schedule on its website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates who have qualified for the entrance exam can submit their registrations for the counselling procedure, once it is activated.

Revised merit list to be out soon

Following a supreme court verdict, the NTA will update the merit list for NEET UG 2024 exam. The agency will consider the answer key suggested by a panel of three experts from IIT Delhi as the correct one for a controversial physics question. Initially, the testing agency had awarded marks for this question by accepting two possible answers. However, the revised policy will award marks only to those who selected the answer indicated by the IIT Delhi panel. The updated merit list will be available on the official website.

Counselling to be held in four rounds

NEET UG counselling 2024 will be done in four rounds. The selection of the candidates will be based on their merit and choice which starts only after receiving the list, data, or information of successful candidates from NTA. The merit list is expected to be released on the official website. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official web portal for latest updates.

Which institutes are eligible for NEET UG counselling 2024?

The following medical institutes will participate in the NEET UG counselling 2024 round.

15% All India Quota seats MBBS, BDS seats of states, 100% MBBS, BDS seats of BHU Open. AIIMS Open seats- 100% MBBS seats of AIIMS across India JIPMER Open (Puducherry/ Karaikal) AMU Open 15% All India Quota seats of DU, IP University (VMMC, ABVIMS, ESIC Dental) Jamia Millia Islamia Open seats- Faculty of Dentistry 15% All India Quota Seats of ESIC medical college.

