When will MCC conduct NEET UG 2024 counselling after Supreme Court decision? know details

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to start the counselling procedure for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET. As per the previous announcement, the counselling procedure will be done from tomorrow, July 24 onwards. The counselling process will consist of three rounds, followed by a stray vacancy round. However, the complete counselling schedule is awaited. Once out, the candidates will be able to download NEET UG 2024 counselling schedule from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

No re-test to be conducted

On July 23, the Supreme Court of India rejected all petitions seeking a NEET UG re-test and the cancellation of the results announced on June 4, saying the data on record is not indicative of a systemic leak of the question paper, which would indicate a destruction of the sanctity of the exam.

How to register for NEET UG 2024 counselling procedure?

Once the registration process begins, candidates will need to log in to the official website, mcc.nic.in, using their credentials to register and fill in their choices. It is advised that candidates carefully read through the notification before proceeding with the registration process.The details about the counselling procedure will be available in the I information bulletin. Candidates are advised to go through the official website for more information on the same.

Candidates are also advised to check the user guide, and the number of seats available for different medical colleges and make a preference list before exercising the choices.

What are documents required at the time of counselling?

