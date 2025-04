Live LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 live score: Punjab Kings look for second win at Ekana against Lucknow Super Giants LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 live score: The Indian Premier League 2025 heads to Lucknow as the Ekana Cricket Stadium hosts the clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings. PBKS look for their second win, while LSG look to continue their winning momentum.

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 live score: Punjab Kings look for second win at Ekana against Lucknow Super Giants

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 live score: Punjab Kings look for their second win of the Indian Premier League 2025 as they face Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. PBKS won their opening fixture against Gujarat Titans with a solid performance and now look for another win.

LSG won against Sunrisers Hyderabad after losing their opener against Delhi Capitals. The IPL 2025 heads to the Ekana Stadium for the first time as LSG play their maiden home game of the season.

Match Scorecard