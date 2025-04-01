Live LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 live score: Punjab Kings look for second win at Ekana against Lucknow Super Giants LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 live score: The Indian Premier League 2025 heads to Lucknow as the Ekana Cricket Stadium hosts the clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings. PBKS look for their second win, while LSG look to continue their winning momentum.

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 live score: Punjab Kings look for second win at Ekana against Lucknow Super Giants LSG vs PBKS LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 live score: Punjab Kings look for their second win of the Indian Premier League 2025 as they face Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. PBKS won their opening fixture against Gujarat Titans with a solid performance and now look for another win. LSG won against Sunrisers Hyderabad after losing their opener against Delhi Capitals. The IPL 2025 heads to the Ekana Stadium for the first time as LSG play their maiden home game of the season. Match Scorecard

Live updates :LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 latest match updates Auto Refresh Refresh Opening ceremony underway! The opening ceremony is underway at the Ekana currently. Mika Singh is entertaining the crowd with his performance. We are not much far away from the toss

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025: Check squads Squads: Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Nehal Wadhera, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Inglis Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Manimaran Siddharth, Himmat Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni

