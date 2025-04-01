Pakistan Army violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch, Indian Army retaliates Firing across LoC: According to sources, four to five infiltrators of the Pakistani Army have been killed. However, there is no official confirmation of this yet.

Firing across LoC: An infiltration attempt by the Pakistan Army in the Krishna Ghati area of the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir was successfully foiled. The Pakistani Army and infiltrators opened fire, prompting a retaliatory response from the Indian Army.

According to sources, four to five infiltrators from the Pakistani Army were reportedly killed, although there has been no official confirmation of this as of yet. The firing continues intermittently, and the Indian Army remains fully deployed in the Krishna Ghati area.

Further details are awaited.

Fresh encounter broke out in Kathua

Earlier, a fresh encounter had broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua after a police team came under fire from terrorists during a combing operation on Monday night. As per an official, the operation is still underway in the Panjtirthi area of the Ramkote belt as three terrorists are said to be trapped.

This is the third such confrontation in the past eight days. In the wake of the violent encounter, a night cordon has been laid to ensure that the three terrorists trapped in the forest do not escape, news agency PTI reported citing sources.

Security forces have intensified their search for the three, bolstered by aerial surveillance and sniffer dogs. The areas under search comprise the forest belts of Rui, Juthana, Ghati, and Sanyal in the Rajbagh region, as well as parts of Billawar. On Sunday night, three men dressed in black robes and carrying bags entered the house of Shanker in Rui village and asked for water from a lone elderly woman.

