Bhupesh Baghel, former Chhattisgarh CM, named in CBI's FIR in Mahadev App betting scam case Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has been named in the CBI’s FIR in connection with the Mahadev App online betting scam. The agency recently conducted raids at over 60 locations across Chhattisgarh, Bhopal, Kolkata, and Delhi, seizing crucial digital and financial evidence.

New Delhi/Raipur: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has named former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in its FIR as part of the ongoing probe into the Mahadev App online betting scam. Baghel was earlier mentioned in the FIR filed by Chhattisgarh’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW), and his name has now been included in the CBI’s case. The CBI recently conducted extensive raids at over 60 locations across Chhattisgarh, Bhopal, Kolkata, and Delhi, targeting properties linked to politicians, bureaucrats, police officials, and individuals associated with the betting platform. The searches led to the seizure of crucial digital and financial records.

Copy of the FIR filed by CBI:

What is the Mahadev App scam?

Mahadev Book is an online betting platform promoted by Ravi Uppal and Saurabh Chandrakar, both of whom are currently based in Dubai. Investigations have revealed that the promoters allegedly paid large sums of “protection money” to public officials to operate their illegal betting network without interference. The case was initially investigated by Chhattisgarh’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW). Later, the state government handed it over to the CBI to ensure a thorough inquiry into the involvement of senior officials and other key accused.

Findings from the raids

The CBI’s searches have led to the seizure of a significant amount of digital and documentary evidence, including crucial financial records and transaction details. Officials said the investigation is ongoing, and more revelations are expected in the coming days.

Political implications and ongoing investigation

With Baghel now officially named in the CBI’s FIR, the case has taken a political turn, raising questions about high-level involvement in the betting racket. There are suspicions of involvement by several senior government and administrative officials. All eyes are now on the CBI’s next moves as the agency works to bring those responsible to justice.