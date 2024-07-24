WATCH: Nepal plane skids off runway and catches fire in Kathmandu; 18 killed, pilot survives

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Smoke rises from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu after a plane crash.

At least five people were killed after a small plane caught fire after skidding off the runway while taking off from Nepal's capital Kathmandu on Wednesday, media and officials said. The plane was carrying two crew members and 17 technicians to Pokhara city for maintenance checks, Airport Security Chief Arjun Chand Thakuri said.

The Kathmandu Post reported that five bodies had been recovered from the crash site. Television visuals showed fire fighters trying to put out the fire and thick black some rising into the sky. "It (the plane) caught fire after skidding off the runway at Kathmandu airport and crashing into a field east of the runway," Thakuri said.

VIDEO: Plane crashes at Nepal Airport

The pilot of the plane survived the crash and has been taken to the Kathmandu Medical College Hospital for treatment, said a doctor at the hospital. The pilot has injuries to the eyes but he was not in any danger.

Tribhuvan International Airport, the main airport in Nepal for international and domestic flights, has been closed as emergency crew worked. Despite the prevalent monsson season in Kathmandu, it was not raining at the time of the crash, although visibility was low in the capital. The plane belonged to local Saurya Airlines, which operates domestic flights in Nepal with two Bombardier CRJ-200 regional jets, both around 20 years old, according to Flight Radar 24.

Nepal has been criticised for its poor air safety record, with the deadliest incident occurring in 1992, when a Pakistan International Airlines Airbus crashed into a hillside while approaching Kathmandu, killing 167 people. In January 2023, a Yeti Airlines flight crashed near the central city of Pokhara, killing all 72 passengers on board, including five Indians. Prior to that, a Tara flight with 22 people on board, including four Indians from Thane, crashed in Nepal’s mountainous Mustang district on May 29, 2022, killing all people on board.