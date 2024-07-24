India TV Sports Wrap on July 24: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI WOMEN X/AP India qualified for the Women's Asia Cup semi-finals after beating Nepal by 82 runs while PCB has left it up to the ICC to take cognisance of India not travelling to Pakistan situation for the Champions Trophy

India qualified for the Women's Asia Cup semi-finals after beating Nepal by 82 runs while Pakistan beat UAE to confirm their spot. India and Pakistan now await their opponents from Group B with Sri Lanka, Thailand and Bangladesh in contention for the remaining two spots. On the other hand, the PCB has left it up to the ICC to take cognisance of India not travelling to Pakistan situation for the Champions Trophy next year. India didn't travel to Pakistan last year for the Asia Cup. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India, Pakistan qualify for Women's Asia Cup semi-finals

India and Pakistan have qualified for the Women's Asia Cup semi-finals from Group A. India beat Nepal to top the group while Pakistan proved to be too good for the UAE Women as both teams await their opponents in the semis.

Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bangladesh in contention for two semis spots from Group B

Unbeaten Sri Lanka will be keen to top the group and take on Pakistan in the Women's Asia Cup semi-finals while Thailand and Bangladesh are in contention for the other spot in the top four as they play their respective last group stage games.

Matthew Mott set to leave his role as England men's white-ball coach

England men's white-ball team coach Matthew Mott is set to leave his role following his side's unsuccessful defence at both 50-over and T20 World Cups. Rob Key is keen on bringing in Eoin Morgan as the head coach, however, the former England captain feels it might be 'too soon' for him.

Texas Super Kings to take on MI New York in MLC 2024 eliminator

Faf du Plessis-led Texas Super Kings, who finished the Major League Cricket (MLC) group stage on a high with a win against the Seattle Orcas, will take on the MI New York in the eliminator. MINY sneaked into the playoffs with a win against the LA Knight Riders in their last game.

Smriti Mandhana explains her decision of not batting against Nepal

The stand-in Indian captain Smriti Mandhana didn't bat in the group stage game against Nepal and the opener explained the decision saying that as a top-order player there are not many games she doesn't get to bat but ahead of the knockouts, it was important to give a few players time in the middle, who didn't get much chance in the tournament.

PCB leaves it to the ICC to convince India to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy

The PCB has left it to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy saying that it has done everything what it had to do as a host nation - finalise the draft schedule, the budget and the format for the event - and it is now up to the Council. Team India didn't travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup last year and it might be the case this time around as well.

UEFA charges Spanish duo for singing song about Gibraltar during Euro celebrations

UEFA has charged Spain captain Alvaro Morata and midfielder Rodri for violating "basic rules of decent conduct” having sung a song about sovereignty claim on Gibraltar during the celebrations of their European Championship win after beating England in the final.

Andy Murray confirms retirement after Paris Olympics

Two-time Olympic champion Andy Murray has confirmed that the multi-sport event in Paris will be his last as far as international tennis is concerned. The 37-year-old has won three Grand Slam titles and would be eager to finish on a high at Paris Olympics.

Ashish Nehra reveals why he didn't think about India's coaching job

In an interaction with Sports Tak, Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra revealed that he didn't want to put himself through the nine-month grind every year with a young family and hence didn't even think about taking up that job.

Yuvraj Singh in consideration for IPL coaching role: Report