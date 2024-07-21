BCCI announces Rs 8.5 crore monetary support to Indian Olympic Association for Paris Games 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced a monetary help of Rs 8.5 Crore to the Indian Olympic Association for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed the development through social media. "I am proud to announce that the BCCI will be supporting our incredible athletes representing India at the 2024 Paris Olympics. We are providing INR 8.5 Crores to the IOA for the campaign. To our entire contingent, we wish you the very best. Make India proud! Jai Hind!" Shah said in a post on X.

India has sent a strong 117-member athlete contingent for the Paris Olympics, which are set to kick off on July 26. Apart from athletes, 140 support staff members also accompany the athletes, which makes it a 257-member contingent from India.

The Paris Games will officially kick off on July 26 with the opening ceremony but few events will start from July 24 onwards. Football and Rugby Sevens will begin on July 24, while Archery and Handball will kickstart on July 25.

The athletics contingent is the biggest one for India with 29 athletes part of it. Reigning Jevlin Champion Neeraj Chopra will head the squad which also features the likes of Kishore Jena, Avinash Sable and Annu Rani.

Two-time Olympic medallist and Badminton star PV Sindhu and Table Tennis icon Sharat Kamal will be the two Indian falg-bearers for the opening ceremony.

Indian archers and rowers were the first one to check in the Paris Games Village. India's chef-de-mission for the Games Gagan Narang has also paid a visit to the Village for checking the facilities. "I arrived in Paris on Thursday night and have taken stock of the arrangements inside the Games Village for the Indian contingent. Archery and rowing were the first Indian teams to arrive on Friday and have comfortably checked-in. The athletes are slowly settling in and are exploring the Village,” said Narang, the 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist shooter.