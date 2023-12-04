Animal Day 3 Collection: Ranbir Kapoor starrer creates havoc at box office, enters 200 crore club

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Animal Day 3 Collection: Ranbir Kapoor starrer enters 200 crore club

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal continued to roar at the box office for the third consecutive day. This film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna opened in theaters on Sunday i.e. on the third day, and has destroyed many records in Bollywood. This year, first Shah Rukh's 'Pathaan', then Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2', then Shah Rukh's 'Jawan' and Salman's 'Tiger 3' have made bumper earnings at the box office. After a long period of drought, these Bollywood films have wreaked havoc at the box office. Now, Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's Animal has started roaring and has created such a stir that perhaps no one could have even imagined before.

According to the report of sacnilk, Animal made the highest earnings to date on Sunday. This film earned Rs 72.50 crore at the third box office, which is tremendous. However, these figures of the film are preliminary and the final result may be even more surprising. Ranbir's film had a great opening of Rs 63.8 crore and its earnings further increased on the second day. The film earned Rs 66.27 crore on Saturday and did wonders on the third day. With this, Animal has become the second biggest Bollywood film with the highest grossing on Sunday. Overall this film has earned Rs 202.57 crore.

Animal crosses the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide

Talking about the worldwide earnings of the film, it had earned Rs 236.00 crores in two days, whereas now on the third day, this earning has crossed Rs 300 crores. While Animal earned Rs 202.57 crore in three days, the earning of Pathaan was only around Rs 166.75 crore. Whereas Jawan looked just a little higher and had earned Rs 206.06 crore in three days.

Also Read: Animal DELETED scene, where drunk Ranbir Kapoor files private jet, goes viral | Watch here

Animal released on around 4000 screens

Released on around 4000 screens across the country, this film is also in the news for its runtime which is around 3 hours 21 minutes. It is being told that the budget of the film is close to Rs 100 crore. If the pace of earning of the film continues to be the same then it may break the record of Jawan and go ahead of it too.

​

Latest Bollywood News