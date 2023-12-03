Animal DELETED scene, where drunk Ranbir Kapoor files private jet, goes viral | Watch here

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM VIDEO Ranbir Kapoor as Ranvijay Singh in Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is roaring at the box office. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in lead roles, the crime drama hit the big screen on December 1. Animal earlier landed in soup after the Censor Board directed the makers to delete a nude intimate scene of Kapoor and Tripti Dimri ahead of its release. Now, another deleted scene from the film is doing rounds on the internet.

In the viral clip, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen injured, with eyes bruised, and walking unsteadily. He walked down the aisle of a price jet, poured himself a drink while other characters boarded the flight stared at him, and then asked the pilot to move from their seats. As the video progresses, we see Kapoor flying the jet in an inebriated state while smoking a cigarette. The scene was removed from the film.

Watch the viral clip here:

Soon after the clip went viral, cinema buffs reacted to the same and wondered why would makers delete the scene. One user wrote, "But why did they delete?" Another user wrote, "And i waited whole movie for this scene.. maybe that's why the movie had 3 hrs 49mins runtime before cutting it too 3hrs 21 mins runtime."

Yet another user wrote, "Movie me bohot scene delete ki gayi hai. Warna yeh movie 4hr ki hoti."

Written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and emerged as the second-fastest Hindi film to cross the Rs 100 crore club in just two days. The film has already earned over Rs 200 crore worldwide.

Before Animal, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhooti Main Makkar with Shraddha Kapoor and Anubhav Bassi. The actor will next prep for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Parts 2 and 3.

