'Sorry Lil Nas X': Deepika Padukone apologises to Old Town Road fame for THIS hilarious reason

Looks like Deepika Padukone's Sunday was fun. The rise of AI has intrigued social media users time and again, and Deepika recently tried her hands on it. The actor dropped a new reel on Instagram on Sunday wherein she can be seen looking for the most famous songs from each generation. However, she had to apologise to Lis Nas X.

Deepika's reel video begins with her seated with a bunch of friends giggling and competing with them. Tagged as DP asks ChatGPT, the actor searches for the famous song of the silent generation. To this, the AI plays What A Wonderful Day by Louis Armstrong. Deepika reacts to it and says, 'I agree on this with ChatGPT'. She next asks about the baby boomer generation and Hey Jude, The Beatles starts playing. For the generation X, Smells Like Teen Spirit by Nirvana appears on the screen. When asked about the famous song of the Millennial Generation, Deepika sings along Hotline Bing by Drake.

Deepika Padukone apologies to Lil Nas X

For the generation Z, the AI plays Old Town Road by Lil Nas X. However, Deepika announces that she has not heard any songs by the artist. She also affirms that her husband Ranveer Singh might have heard Lil Nas songs. Moving on, the actor apologises to the popular singer.

Sharing the video, Deepika wrote, "How many of you agree with Chat GPT?"

Watch the viral video here:

Soon after the video went viral, her fans reacted to the same. While some got surprised that Deepika did not know Lil Nas X, others laughed it off. One user wrote, "wait you really didn’t knew old town road?????????" Another user wrote, "Deepika and her reels."

"OH SHE LOVES DRAKE SHES THE ONE," the third user wrote.

Speaking of Deepika Padukone's next film, the actor will be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in Fighter. The film will hit the silver screen in January next year.

