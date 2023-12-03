Before Ranbir Kapoor, THESE Bollywood stars played 'alpha male' characters onscreen: From SRK to Sunny Deol

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE A collage featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Sunny Deol

Released on December 1, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal has left a section of cinema buffs infuriated. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Ranvijay Singh, it marks the second Hindi film of Vanga and is tagged as the 'most violent movie of Bollywood'. The film also birthed the term 'alpha male' which has sparked a massive debate.

Animal traces the story of Ranvijay, who goes beyond his limits to win his father's affection. The film also focuses on his love life with Geethanjali, played by Rashmika Mandanna. Being a Sandeep Reddy Vanga film, Animal is packed with violence and 'misogynistic' comments. However, Ranbir Kapoor is not the only one who played an alpha male onscreen. Over the years, stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Sunny Deol played 'not-so-ideal' characters.

As social media is busy debating on Kapoor's role in Animal, take a look at Bollywood stars who entered the 'alpha male' territory way back.

Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Anjam

Albeit Shah Rukh Khan is tagged as the King of Romance, the star took a plunge and also played the antagonist in more than five films. However, two films that remain fresh in his fans' memory are Darr and Anjam. Co-starring Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla, SRK played Rahul Mehra, who was an obsessive one-sided lover in Darr. The film birthed the famous dialogue, K...k....k...Kiran. In Anjaam, SRK was a heartbroken psychopath businessman, Vijay Agnihotri who ended up killing his love.

Sunny Deol-Arjun Pandit

Arjun Pandit, played by Sunny Deol, falls in love with Nisha, played by Juhi Chawla, and ends up as a gangster. Pandit goes berserk after Nisha ties the knot with someone else. He abducts Nisha and gets married to her.

Salman Khan-Tere Naam

Helmed by Satish Kaushik, Tere Naam traces the story of Radhe, an obsessive lover, who leads to the path of self-destruction after the love of her life marries someone else.

Shahid Kapoor-Kabir Singh

Before Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga made the Hindi remake of his Telugu film Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, the film triggered a massive controversy in 2019. The plot of the film revolves around Kabir who loses control of himself after his girlfriend Preeti marries someone else.

