Ranbir Kapoor's Animal beats Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, film's total collection will SHOCK you

After creating a buzz on social media, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal finally hit the big screen on December 1. The film marks the third direction by Vanga and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol in key roles. On Day 3 of its release, Animal surpassed Jawan's box office collection and became the second-fastest Hindi film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in India.

According to the report released by Sacnilk.com, Animal's Hindi version earned Rs 113.12 crore in India in the first two days. With this, the film left behind Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which collected Rs 111.3 crore in Hindi in two days. However, SRK's Pathaan remains to be of the top spot. Co-starring Deepika Padukone, the film collected Rs 123 crore in India within two days.

Animal crosses Rs 200 crore worldwide

As per film trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Ranbir Kapoor's film crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office worldwide in just two days. Bala, on Sunday, took to Twitter, now X, and shared the data. The tweet read, "In two days, Animal has grossed a huge ₹230 crore plus at the WW (worldwide) box office (fire emoji)."

"Animal – $4.5 million (approximately ₹37.4 crore) and counting. Racing towards next big milestone of $5 million." Along with his tweet, Ramesh shared Ranbir's Animal poster that read, “Animal's North America gross, $4.5 million and counting..," he wrote in another tweet.

About Animal

After Kabir Singh, Animal is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's second Hindi film. However, the film was also released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film also stars Tripti Dimri and Shakti Kapoor in titular roles.

