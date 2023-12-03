Wait, what? Vijay Varma reveals LOSING a film as an astrologer didn't like his pics | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Vijay Varma once got removed from a film due to an astrologer

Everything is not hunky-dory for an outsider in Bollywood. Over the years, several actors have opened up about their struggles of bagging good roles in Hindi films. In this episode, Vijay Varma, who made his acting debut with Shor, recently made a shocking revelation about losing a film due to an astrologer.

In an interview with News18, Varma opened up about a project he was rooting for but did not get. He said the makers asked him to send his photographs. However, he was dropped from the film after an astrologer did not believe in him. "I once learned that I was selected for a part and was then asked to send some pictures. I won’t name who asked me. After that, I was dropped from the film and I believe the reason was that a jyotish did not like my pictures. He did not approve of the prospect of casting me. The astrologer did not believe in me," the actor said.

Vijay Varma on Naseeruddin Shah

He further stated that he did not lose hope and swore by a bit of advice given by the noted actor, Naseerudding Shah. "I never lost sight or hope. I think that Naseer Sahab told us when we were students, he said, ‘If you want to become an actor but you also have a Plan B, then just take that Plan B because if you want to be an actor, you have to go through a lot of tough times. It may not be easy for you.’ So, I was prepared to have just this one path and wait till my time comes."

Speaking of Vijay Varma's career, the actor was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan. The film marked the OTT debut of Kareena Kapoor Khan and also starred Jaideep Alhawat.

