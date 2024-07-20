How many times cricket has been played at multi-sporting events like Olympic Games, Asian & Commonwealth Games

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY A cricket match at Lord's.

Cricket is known as the gentleman's game. It has transcended into several nations, becoming one of the favourite sports across the globe. The sport is widening its wings to other nations and recently witnessed a 20-team T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies.

Cricket is set to feature in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles and the sport's fever is gripping the fans around the world who want to see it at the Quadrennial Games. But did cricket take place in multi-sporting events before?

Cricket at the Olympic Games

Cricket indeed has been played at the Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games before. The sport was played for the only time at the Summer Games in 1900, the second edition of the event.

Great Britain and France were the only two teams competing in the event in only one game where Great Britain prevailed over the French team. The sport did not feature for any of the next editions of the Games but will now be seen in the 2028 Los Angeles Games, where it will be played in T20 format.

Cricket at other multi-sporting events

Cricket has also been played at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games. At the Asian Games, the sport was played in 2010, 2014 and 2023 Asian Games. At the Commonwealth level, it was held in 1998 and then in 2022.

At the 2010 Asian Games, cricket was played in both men's and women's categories. Bangladesh won the Gold medal in the men's category, while Pakistan took home the Gold in the women's event.

At the 2014 Asian Games Sri Lanka won the Gold in the men's category, while Pakistan defended their crown in the women's field.

At the 2023 Asian Games, India made their debut at the cricket event. India won Gold in both men's and women's competitions.

At the Commonwealth Games, the sport has featured twice in 1998 and 2022. In 1998, the men's event took pace with South Africa taking home the Gold medal after defeating Australia in the final.

In the 2022 Commonwealth Games, only women's cricket took place. Australia won the Gold medal match against India in the final.