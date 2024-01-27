'Desi John Wick...', Fans compare Dev Patel's role in Monkey Man with iconic character of Keanu Reeves

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dev Patel in Monkey Man

The makers have released the trailer of Monkey Man featuring Sohbhita Dhulipala and Dev Patel. Ever since the trailer was unveiled, fans went gaga and excited seeing Dev Patel for the first time in action. But at the same, his role has been compared with the iconic character of Keanu Reeves in John Wick.

On the official page of Monkeypawnproductions, fans thronged the comment section to express their opinion regarding the film and the roles they have played. One user said, "Damn..Desi John Wick bruhhh". Another user said, "John Wickeshvar". "It's John Wick but from India", wrote the third user. In the trailer, it showcased a man's quest for revenge against the corrupt leader, who murdered his mother and continued to help out the poor and powerless.

Sobhita Dhulipala who would be making her Hollywood debut with this took to social media to share the trailer and wrote in the caption, "An absolute joy to share the trailer of my debut Hollywood film #MonkeyMan. Releasing 5th April across theatres globally". Adarsh Gourav commented, "So so excited for this! Looka absolutely mental!" Anurag Kashyap said, "Looking super". Banita Sandhu too said, "Insane".

Monkey Man marks Dev Patel's feature directing debut and the film is all set to release in theatres on April 5 this year. Monkey Man is produced by Dev Patel, Jomon Thomas (Hotel Mumbai, The Man Who Knew Infinity), Oscar® winner Jordan Peele (Nope, Get Out), Win Rosenfeld (Candyman, Hunters series), Ian Cooper (Nope, Us), Basil Iwanyk (John Wick franchise, Sicario films), Erica Lee (John Wick franchise, Silent Night), Christine Haebler (Shut In, Bones of Crows) and Anjay Nagpal (executive producer of Bombshell, Greyhound).

