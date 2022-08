DCW head Swati Malliwal demands FIR against Mukesh Khanna for ‘misogynistic comments’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM, SWATI MALLIWAL Mukesh Khanna

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal filed a notice for the Delhi cyber cell seeking registration of an FIR against Shaktiman actor Mukesh Khanna for his misogynistic comments. For the unversed, the veteran actor is currently facing an intense backlash on social media after his recent video went viral where he made derogatory comments about women.

Talking about the video, a 22-second clip of the 7-minute-long video is travelling round the corner, which he shared on his YouTube channel Bheeshm International, in the video 'Shaktimaan' actor, could be seen saying in Hindi, "Those girls who ask for sex from a male are not girls, they are doing 'Dhanda' (business), because a girl from a good society will never do these type of shameless talks, and if she does then she is not from a good society, that's her 'Dhanda' (business), you don't participate in it."

Soon after the video went viral, social media was divided into two sections, with people supporting the actor and others slamming him for his statement. The 64-year-old actor titled the video 'Kya aapko bhi aisi ladkiyan lubhaati hain?' Apart from that, Mukesh is quite an active social media user and he frequently shares his ideologies among his followers on Instagram and YouTube. He is currently having 1.15 million subscribers on YouTube.

Mukesh Khanna's upcoming projects

Talking about his film front, the actor has been a part of many big films and was well known for his role in the Tv show 'Shaktimaan.' Mukesh has now collaborated with Sony Pictures for a new reboot version of 'Shaktimaan'.

-with ANI inputs

