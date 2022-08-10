Wednesday, August 10, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Nia Sharma celebrates Raksha Bandhan in revealing dress, trolls say 'dhang ke kapde toh pehen leti'

Nia Sharma celebrates Raksha Bandhan in revealing dress, trolls say 'dhang ke kapde toh pehen leti'

Nia Sharma who is known for her bold fashion choices recently was brutally trolled after pictures from her Raksha Bandhan celebration with film director Siddharth P Malhotra went viral.

Prerna Yadav Written By: Prerna Yadav New Delhi Updated on: August 10, 2022 21:41 IST
Nia Sharma
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIA SHARMA Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma recently fell victim to online trolling after a picture of her Raksha Bandhan celebrations started circulating on social media platforms. The popular television actress celebrated the festival a few ago and tied the rakhi to film producer Siddharth P Malhotra. Social media users slammed her for wearing a revealing dress on the occasion and ditching a traditional outfit for the festival. The pictures of the same were shared by Nia on her Instagram handle. "Early or late.. May our Rakhi lunch ritual remain forever @siddharthpmalhotra @sapnamalhotra01 my Dearest bhaiya and Bhabhi," she captioned the post.

Take a look:

In the pictures, Nia can be seen wearing a pink bodycon dress with a cut-out neckline. The actress tied her hair in a bun and completed her look with bold makeup. She performed aarti and then tied the rakhi to Siddharth. 

Netizens reactions

While Nia's fans loved her look and praised her, a section of social media user slammed her. One of the users wrote, "Dhang ke to kapde pen leti rakhi ke tym." Another user said, "Bhai k sath bethi ho phir b itny gandy kapry." A user also wrote, "Bhai k samne Kuch achi dressing kr leti." "Yrr apne bhaiya k samne achhe se kapde pahan leti kya yrr," a user shared.

India Tv - Nia Sharma

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIA SHARMANia Sharma

The actress who is known for her bold fashion choices has fallen prey to trolling several times. She even gained notoriety after being named the sexiest Asian woman for the third time. 

India Tv - Nia Sharma

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIA SHARMANia Sharma
Related Stories
Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan schools Karan Kundrra for not supporting Tejasswi

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan schools Karan Kundrra for not supporting Tejasswi

Nia Sharma reveals she starved herself for flat belly in 'Phoonk Le' music video

Nia Sharma reveals she starved herself for flat belly in 'Phoonk Le' music video

Naagin 6 promo: Who is the new lead? Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma or Divyanka Tripathi, fans try to guess

Naagin 6 promo: Who is the new lead? Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma or Divyanka Tripathi, fans try to guess

Is Nia Sharma dating Rrahul Sudhir? Actress finally opens up and leaves fans shocked!

Is Nia Sharma dating Rrahul Sudhir? Actress finally opens up and leaves fans shocked!

India Tv - Nia Sharma

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIA SHARMANia Sharma

Nia Sharma's upcoming project 

Nia Sharma will soon be seen in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' 11. The show is all set to make a comeback on the small screen after a five-year hiatus. As per the format, the show will see eminent celebrities from different walks of life showcasing their best dance moves along with choreographer partners. Filmmaker Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit Nene will return as judges. Joining them is the International artist Nora Fatehi after her recent stint in 'Dance Deewane Juniors'. The tenth season of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' will air on Colors.

Also read: Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora's alleged MMS video leaked online? Here's what we know

Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 6: Sonam Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor's episode premieres tonight; how to watch online

Latest Entertainment News

India@75

Top News

Latest News