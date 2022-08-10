Nia Sharma celebrates Raksha Bandhan in revealing dress, trolls say 'dhang ke kapde toh pehen leti'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIA SHARMA Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma recently fell victim to online trolling after a picture of her Raksha Bandhan celebrations started circulating on social media platforms. The popular television actress celebrated the festival a few ago and tied the rakhi to film producer Siddharth P Malhotra. Social media users slammed her for wearing a revealing dress on the occasion and ditching a traditional outfit for the festival. The pictures of the same were shared by Nia on her Instagram handle. "Early or late.. May our Rakhi lunch ritual remain forever @siddharthpmalhotra @sapnamalhotra01 my Dearest bhaiya and Bhabhi," she captioned the post.

Take a look:

In the pictures, Nia can be seen wearing a pink bodycon dress with a cut-out neckline. The actress tied her hair in a bun and completed her look with bold makeup. She performed aarti and then tied the rakhi to Siddharth.

Netizens reactions

While Nia's fans loved her look and praised her, a section of social media user slammed her. One of the users wrote, "Dhang ke to kapde pen leti rakhi ke tym." Another user said, "Bhai k sath bethi ho phir b itny gandy kapry." A user also wrote, "Bhai k samne Kuch achi dressing kr leti." "Yrr apne bhaiya k samne achhe se kapde pahan leti kya yrr," a user shared.

The actress who is known for her bold fashion choices has fallen prey to trolling several times. She even gained notoriety after being named the sexiest Asian woman for the third time.

Nia Sharma's upcoming project

Nia Sharma will soon be seen in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' 11. The show is all set to make a comeback on the small screen after a five-year hiatus. As per the format, the show will see eminent celebrities from different walks of life showcasing their best dance moves along with choreographer partners. Filmmaker Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit Nene will return as judges. Joining them is the International artist Nora Fatehi after her recent stint in 'Dance Deewane Juniors'. The tenth season of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' will air on Colors.

