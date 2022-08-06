Darlings leaked online on day of release on Netflix; HD version streaming on Movierulz, Tamilrockers

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIAABHATT Darlings stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Verma

Darlings has been leaked on popular torrent websites Movierulz, Tamilrockers and other places online. It had released on Netflix on August 5 and despite laws being stringent against film piracy, somehow various prints of the movie have been leaked online, including HD versions on some sites. Instead of buying a subscription for the streaming service, the viewers would be able to watch and download Darlings from the torrent websites now. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Verma in leading roles.

Darlings movie details

Darlings is from debutante director Jasmeet K Reen. She is also a co-writer on it. Shefali and Alia star as the mother-daughter duo Badrunissa and Shamshunissa. Vijay plays Alia's on-screen husband Hamza. The movie centres around domestic violence and how it pushes the characters suffering abuse to a point of no return. The movie's music is from Vishal Bharadwaj and a couple of songs-- Bhasad and La Ilaaj-- have been hits on YouTube.

Darlings Twitter Review and Reactions

After the box office success of Gangubai Kathiwadi, Alia Bhatt is back in the starring role in the new Netflix release Darlings. She has teamed up with her Gully Boy co-star Vijay Verma and seasoned actress Shefali Shah as they promise to bring intensity coupled with dark humour in this offbeat crime drama. This movie is all the more special for Alia as it is her maiden production under the banner Eternal Sunshine Productions and her first release since marriage and pregnancy announcement with Ranbir Kapoor.

Read: Darlings Movie Review: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma's performances barely hold together this one-tone drama

Fans have been a good response to the film on social media. The story's subject and the performances of the lead stars has been praised.

Read: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor stun together at Brahmastra song Deva Deva event, actress flaunts baby bump

Latest Entertainment News