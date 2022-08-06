Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor stun together at Brahmastra song Deva Deva event, actress flaunts baby bump

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt snapped in Mumbai

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made a joint appearance at the Brahmastra song event in Mumbai. The track titled Deva Deva from the upcoming movie was teased in the presence of the lead stars and director Ayan Mukerji. The track will be out on August 8. At the event, Alia and Ranbir appeared for the first time together since announcing their pregnancy in June. The moment was made special as fans got a glimpse of Alia's cute baby bump, which she put on full display in a brown dress with full sleeves.

Alia Bhatt flaunts her baby bump at Brahmastra song launch

Alia proudly displayed her growing baby bump in the images that have been circulating on social media. The glow on her face could not be more apparent. The actress looked stunning in a brown mini dress, which went perfectly well with her makeup and hairstyle. Ranbir, on the other hand, appeared in an all-black look and looked dashing as ever. He teamed up his black T-Shirt with black trousers and boots. The couple's pics will sure take your breath away.

Alia also shared her look on Instagram, writing, "All set to see deva deva with the press today (sic)."

Ranbir Kapoor wraps his arms around Alia Bhatt

At the Brahmastra song launch event, Ranbir was all smiles along with Alia. In a sweet gesture, he was seen posing with his wifey as he wrapped his arms around her. As the images and videos of the parents-to-be were shared on social media, fans flooded the comments section. One of the social media users wrote, "Beautiful couple (sic)." Another one commented, "Simply stunning Alia (sic)."

Alia's Darlings hits Netflix

Meanwhile, Alia has been receiving praise for her latest release Darlings, which has been streaming on Netflix since August 5. The movie co-stars Shefali Shah and Vijay Verma and centres on domestic violence. The movie is backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Alia's own banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Meanwhile, Ranbir's Shamshera, with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor as co-stars, was released in cinema halls on July 22. It has not managed to do good business at the box office. Ranbir and Alia starrer Brahmastra will release on September 9.

