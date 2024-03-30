Crew Box Office Report: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's film witnesses successful opening day

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Crew was released in cinemas on March 29, 2024.

Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead role, has witnessed a wonderful opening day at the box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the heist comedy flick minted Rs 8.75 crore on Day 1. This number is expected to go up on Saturday and Sunday, which will pave the way for the film to become successful at the box office. Not only this, Crew has also garnered mostly positive reviews from film critics as well as from the audience. And, with this positive word-of-mouth, the film is expected to witness a surge in its first weekend.

Crew had an overall 26.34 per cent occupancy on Friday, with a major contribution coming from the night shows.

Crew Movie Review

India TV's Sakshi Verma in her review for Crew wrote, ''Despite being predictable and not that comical, Crew has its heart at the right place. You would feel for people working in such circumstance and by the end the film will also leave you with an ironic sense of justice. Featuring three good actors, the film never lacks in performance. This film will also give you an honest insight about the lives of cabin crews. The costume depart of Crew should also be lauded for making the actors look that captivating. However, all the jokes didn't work for me. Some fell flat and some seriously lacked comedy. Overall, the film is watchable on the big screens and clearly deserves 3 stars.''

About the film

The film is directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan and Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film and Communications Network has produced Crew. The Crew is mostly shot in Abu Dhabi and Mumbai. As per the logline of the film, it revolves around three air hostesses who lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies.

