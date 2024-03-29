Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya OTT release date OUT | Check details inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was released in cinemas on February 9, 2024.

After a successful theatrical run, the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has made its OTT debut. Released in theatres on February 9, the film is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. However, it is not available for free on the streaming platform, instead, viewers can watch the film after paying a rental amount. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is available in Standard Definition, High Definition and Ultra High Definition for Rs 349 on Prime Video. The romantic comedy film is two hours and 20 minutes long and revolves around a man, who falls in love with a girl only to discover later that it's an impossible love story.

Box Office Report

The film was a moderate box office success and has recorded a lifetime collection of Rs 80.76 crore and its gross worldwide collection stood at Rs 133.49 crore. In its first weekend, the film earned nearly Rs 27 crore, however, during the weekdays the film failed to churn out big at the box office. In its first week of theatrical release, the film minted Rs 44.60 crore nett in India.

About the film

In the film, Shahid plays the role of a scientist who falls in love with a robot (played by Kriti Sanon). The film is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar. Songs of the film are also among top chartbusters of 2024.

The film received a U/A certificate from the Censor Board after the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) suggested a few changes to be made for its theatrical release. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra in supporting roles while Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in a special appearance.

