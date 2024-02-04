Chiranjeevi hosts dinner for being honoured with Padma Vibhushan, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy among guests

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Chiranjeevi hosts dinner

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi who was recently conferred with Padma Vibhushan hosted a dinner and was attended by several celebrities and politicians. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was also one of the esteemed guests. A video is now doing rounds on social media, in which Telangana CM congratulates, and cuts cake with the actor and his family.

In the clip, Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan who was with his wife Upasana Konidela was also seen shaking hands with the Telangana CM.BJP leader Konda Vishweshar Reddy, his wife Sangeetha Reddy of Apollo Hospitals, Upasana's parents, Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and producer Dil Raju too attended the dinner.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi is all geared up to set the screen on fire with his performance in the upcoming film titled Vishwambara. The makers of the film announced on social media with a striking poster along with the release date. He also released a video of his gruelling training.

He was last seen in the 2023 film Bhola Shankar, a remake of the Tamil film Vedalam. Directed by Meher Ramesh, the film also featured, Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, Murali Sharma, Sayaji Shinde, Shawar Ali and Sushanth. The film couldn't fare well at the box office.

Chiranjeevi predominantly works as a producer and former politician. He has worked in Hindi, Tamil and Kannada films. He has worked in several films including Subhalekha, Pranam Khareedu, Mana Voori Pandavulu, Rani Kasula Rangamma and 47 Natkal /47.

