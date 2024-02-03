'90 percent Indians have not flown in planes': Siddharth Anand's bizarre claim on Fighter's slow start

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter was released in cinemas on January 25, 2024.

SIddharth Anand's directorial Fighter was released in cinemas on the Occasion of Republic Day. The film is doing well at the box office and recently surpassed the Rs 150 crore mark but these figures are quite less as compared to the film's budget. Now, the director has come forward to explain the reason for its slow start at the box office by calling it an 'unexplored space'.

''Fighter is a huge leap. As filmmakers do this in the country, and the kind of genre it is. It's a space that is unexplored, and is absolutely new. It has no reference point for the audience, that means what they are seeing is a little... accha... such big stars, a commercial director, accha ye planes kya kar rahi hai. I am like is this my film, I don't know this.''

''If you realise, there is a huge percentage of our country...I would say 90 per cent who have not flown in planes! Who have not been to an airport! So how do you expect them to know what's happening in the air?'' he added.

Fighter Box Office Report

Released on January 25, 2024, the film opened to Rs 22.5 crore in India. However, with the help of a four-day extended weekend, the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark easily. The collections went down drastically since its first Monday but somehow managed to cross Rs 150 crore after 9 days of its theatrical release.

The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Karan Singh Grover and Ashutosh Rana in important roles.

