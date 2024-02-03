Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol join viral 'Me at 21' trend, share throwback pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bollywood stars join 'Me at 21' trend on Instagram

Bollywood divas including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol recently joined the popular trend on Instagram, 'Me at 21'. In this trend, people are sharing their throwback pictures from the time when they were 21 years old.

Following the trend, 'Desi Girl' Priyanka reflected back at her journey, offering a glimpse into her remarkable success and the valuable lessons she has learned along the way.

On Saturday, Priyanka joined the Instagram Stories trend and wrote, "Everyone Tap In… Let's see you at 21", which involves individuals sharing pictures of themselves at the age of 21.

She shared a throwback picture wherein Priyanka is smiling while gazing right into the camera.

Another photo features her in an animal print bikini top and brown leather pants. She captioned the image “Learnt a lot since then.”

The last photo features the PeeCee in a short denim skirt and a silver top. It is captioned as “Bronzer.”

Image Source : INSTAGRAMPriyanka Chopra Jonas' latest Instagram Stories.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMPriyanka Chopra Jonas' latest Instagram Stories.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra Jonas' latest Instagram Stories.

Kareena Kapoor also joined the trend on the social media platform and shared a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan from their film Ashoka.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest Instagram Stories.

Kajol, on the other hand, instead of sharing it under Stories section, she shared a post of her throwback pic using 'Me at 21' hashtag.

''We did well.. pat on the back for the younger me,'' she captioned the post.

Kareena, Priyanka and Kajol on personal front

Kareena Kapoor is married to actor Saif Ali Khan, and the two have two sons named, Taimur and Jeh. Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with American singer Nick Jonas and they are blessed with a daughter.

Kajol is married to actor Ajay Devgn and the duo have a daughter, Nysa, and a son, Yug.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar becomes latest victim of deepfake video, actor plans legal action | Deets inside