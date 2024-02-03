Will Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Fighter get a sequel? Actor Chandan K Anand spills the beans

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Fighter was released in cinemas on January 25, 2024.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's latest offering Fighter is currently running successfully in theatres. After nine days of its theatrical release, the film crossed the Rs 150 crore mark. In the film, not only the lead cast of Hrithik, Deepika, and Anil Kapoor captivated love from the audience but its supporting cast of Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Chandan K Anand also received much applauds. Most people, who have watched the film, are also praising the director of the film, Siddharth Anand, for perfectly utilising the cast and ardent fans are even demanding a sequel for Fighter.

In a conversation with Zoom, actor Chandan K Anand opened up about the possibility of the film's sequel. ''If Fighter gets a sequel, it would be great. Iske sequels definitey ban sakte hain. There's a lot of potential and I wish a sequel is made because we need such patriotic stories since there has been a plethora of gory movies in recent years.''

During the chat, he also mentioned that films like Fighter must me made more. ''A patriotic film with a good message like Fighter, which showcases that both men and women are equal in the Army, is the need of the hour. A lot of girls will be motivated to join the profession. It is a very charismatic one,'' he added.

Sharing the experience of working in the Siddharth Anand directorial, he said, ''I just hope whenever they work on the sequel, we get an opportunity to be a part of it. I am sure that Marflix Pictures will make some of the best movies in Indian cinema. They have the potential, they know how to make a film, and they keep their crew happy. It was the ultimate experience for me as an actor.''

In the film, Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania alias Patty in the film while Chandan Anand plays Wing Commander Harish 'Nauty' Nautiyal.