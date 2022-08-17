BJP minister calls out Arjun Kapoor for 'threatening' audience, actor trolled for 'Boycott Bollywood' remark

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ARJUNKAPOOR Arjun Kapoor reacted to the 'Boycott Bollywood' trend on social media

BJP leader and home minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr Narottam Mishra has trained his guns at Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor for his comments on the 'Boycott' trends on social media relating to the latest Bollywood releases. Many, including trade experts, are of the opinion that due to the rise in boycott trends on Twitter, the box office business of biggies Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan have been affected. Amid the incessant calls on Twitter to 'boycott Bollywood', Arjun Kapoor's comments have managed to catch attention.

Arjun Kapoor on boycott trends

Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen in Ek Villain Returns, reflected on the rising 'boycott' trends on social media and said that the industry had turned a blind eye to it and now things have gone bad. Arjun said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama said, "I think we made a mistake by being silent for so long. Our decency was taken for our weakness. We always believe in ‘let the work speak for itself, all this doesn’t matter. We tolerated it a little too much. Now people are used to it."

BJP minister on Arjun Kapoor's comments

As Arjun Kapoor's comments on the boycott trends went viral on social media, BJP minister from Madhya Pradesh, Dr Narottam Mishra reacted to the same calling out Arjun. Mishra said that Arjun should focus on acting rather than 'threatening the audience'. Mishra tweeted, "Film actor #ArjunKapoor threatening the public is not a good thing. Instead of threatening the public, focus on your acting. Why do the supporters of Tukde Tukde Gang who target Hinduism in their films threaten the public on Boycott (sic)?"

Arjun Kapoor trolled on social media

Arjun has also been trolled on social media for his comments on the boycott trends, even as more such hashtags continue to trend.

Arjun will be seen in the upcoming films Kuttey and The Lady Killer among other projects. He continues to make headlines for his romantic relationship with Malaika Arora.

