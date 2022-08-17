Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt drunk-dialled Vicky Kaushal before his wedding with Katrina Kaif

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIAABHATT,VICKYKAUSHAL09 Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt made a drunk call to Vicky Kaushal on his wedding day

Koffee With Karan 7: Vicky Kaushal recently shared the 'Koffee' couch with Sidharth Malhotra. The popular chat show is already topping the popularity charts, and while the episode is about to go on air, a teaser promo is already raising the fans' anticipation. During the episode, host Karan Johar revealed that he and Alia Bhatt had drunk-dialled Vicky Kaushal prior to his marriage to Katrina Kaif.

Reportedly, Johar revealed that "Alia and I once drunk-dialled Vicky. We were drinking wine and star gazing, and that is when we were wondering who we could call! This was right before the wedding,". He further went on to reveal, "We both have known Katrina for a long time. We got to know you (Vicky Kaushal) later. Her getting married made us so emotional and happy."

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony on December 9, 2021, at Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Their wedding was a close-knit affair, attended by family and close friends of the couple. They rarely made public appearances together until they got married. Interestingly, Koffee With Karan was the platform where Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's romance first blossomed. The Masaan actor is reportedly going to address his post-marriage life on the chat show.

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's upcoming projects

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has completed shooting for Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film alongside Sara Ali Khan. He will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, which is based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Besides this, he will also star in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is all set to star in Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The film is slated for release on November 4, 2022. The actress also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty. Apart from this, Katrina is all set to star in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023.

