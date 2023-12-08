Bigg Boss 17: Who is Aoora? All you need to know about the K-Pop singer who went viral in India

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM K-Pop sensation Aoora to enter Bigg Boss 17

K-Pop sensation Aoora is making a strong base in India. The singer will reportedly be participating in a reality television show. The makers of the show have unveiled a promo featuring a K-pop singer but his name has not yet been revealed on social media. In the caption, the official Instagram handle of ColorsTV wrote, "Jab hogi wild card entry of the biggest K-Pop sensation, tab badal jaayegi ghar ke andar ki situation". In the short video, only the partial face of Aoora was revealed. The video started with him singing the track Woh Kisna Hai. He spoke in Hindi in the clip, "Janam se videsi, but dil se ekdum desi".

Who is Aoora?

Aoora gained popularity in India after he came up with the rendition of the iconic song Jimmy Jimmy starring Mithun Chakraborty. The new version had a blend of Indian music elements and K-Pop and the fans couldn't stop gushing about it. The chartbuster track was originally composed by late composer Bappi Lahiri which was from the movie Disco Dancer starring Mithun Chakraborty.

Last year in September, his rendition of Swag Se Swagat received a million views. The same month the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department announced that he would perform a string of concerts across India as part of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and South Korea. During his concert visit to India, Aoora sang ‘Woh Kisna Hai’ from the movie ‘Kisna: The Warrior Poet’ at the Mathura concert leaving all his fans stunned. He passionately shared his love for Indian culture, performing Korean renditions of popular Bollywood songs that garnered him millions of views on social media platforms.

Aoora took to his social media handle to share the video with the fans which made us fall in love with him even more. While sharing the video with his fans, he captioned it saying, “Jai shri Krishna". Miss U Uttar Pradesh....I love Greater Noida , Lucknow , Kanpur, Mathura...Hope we meet again ".

For the unversed, Aoora also known as Park Min-jun, is a South Korean singer and composer. He was a member of the South Korean boy band Double-A and its subunit Aoora and Hoik. He made his debut on September 4, 2009, with the song Love Back. He made his solo debut on March 28, 2014, with the digital single Body Part.

