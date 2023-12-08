Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 7: Vicky Kaushal starrer earns only THIS much | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal in Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal released on December 1 alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's actioner Animal. Sam Bahadur's collection dropped massively on weekdays and is struggling to churn out big at the box office. According to a report in Sacnilk, Sam Bahadur has only been able to earn Rs 3.05 crore India net on its seventh day, taking its total collection to Rs 38.85 crore. The film had an overall 21.39% Hindi Occupancy on Thursday. While Animal has recorded the third-best collections in Hindi after Jawan and Pathan. The film has been trending for the second week as well. Animal has been minting numbers at the box office despite getting an A certification.

Day-wise net collection of Sam Bahadur

Day 1: Rs 6.25 crore

Day 2: Rs 9 crore

Day 3: Rs 10.3 crore

Day 4: Rs 3.5 crore

Day 5: Rs 3.5 crore

Day 6: Rs 3.3 crore

Sacnilk Entertainment took to its X (formerly Twitter) account to praise Animal's performance on weekdays and wrote, ''#AnimalTheMovie is turning out to be a revolution at the box office. Can't remember when was the last time an Indian film performed this much on working days. Vanga saab has created history.''

Sam Bahadur stars Vicky in the titular role and is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war where Sam Manekshaw led the Indian Army, following which a new nation Bangladesh was born. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar. It also stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Govind Namdev, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Neeraj Kabi as supporting cast.

Also Read: 'I told her...' Asim Riaz reacts to Himanshi Khurana's break-up post

Also Read: Animal Box Office Report: Ranbir Kapoor's film inches closer to Rs 350 cr after Day 7

Latest Entertainment News