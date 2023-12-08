Animal Box Office Report: Ranbir Kapoor's film inches closer to Rs 350 cr after Day 7

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Animal was released in cinemas alongside Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor's film Animal remains unstoppable even after a week of its theatrical release. After grossing over Rs 500 crore globally in just six days, the film's nett Indian box office collection is on the verge of crossing the Rs 350 crore mark. On Thursday, the film minted Rs 25.50 crore, taking the nett collection in India to Rs 338.85 crore. Despite being released alongside Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur, the film opened to Rs 63.8 crore on December 1.

Check out its collection after week 1:

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 63.8 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 66.27 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 71.46 crore

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 43.96 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 37.47 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday): Rs 30.39 crore

Day 7 (Thursday): Rs 25.50 crore

Total: 338.85 crore

Also Read: Pushpa actor Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari aka Kesava arrested in junior artist’s suicide case

The above figures include nett collection of the film in India across all the languages. The film witnessed nearly 30 percent occupancy throughout the day, with major contribution coming from the night shows.

About the film

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra. The film follows Ranvijay, the son of Balbir, a business magnate in Delhi, who moved to the United States, and returns after an assassination attempt was held on his father. Which in turn makes Ranvijay to take revenge for his father. Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine 1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

Also Read: 'Perfect candidate for reverse psychology': Vicky Kaushal on how consensus is reached in house with Katrina

Latest Entertainment News