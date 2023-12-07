Pushpa actor Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari aka Kesava arrested in junior artist’s suicide case

Follow us on Image Source : PUSHPA THE MOVIE A still from Pushpa film.

Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, known for his role as Kesava in Allu Arjun's blockbuster flick Pushpa was arrested on Wednesday by Hyderabad police in connection with the suicide of a 34-year-old female junior artist. He has been charged with abetment to suicide and blackmailing the woman junior artist.

As per a report, Jagadeesh has allegedly taken pictures of the junior artist with a man and threatened to post them on social media. The junior artist died by hanging at her residence on November 29 in Hyderabad.

The report also states that the woman junior artist used to work as an actress in short films. A case was initially registered under the charges of suicide. Later, after investigating the case, the police found evidence that proved abetment to suicide and Jagdish's involvement in it.

How it all started?

Both Jagadeesh and the female junior artist became friends when she started working on film and began a live-in relationship. Meanwhile, the duo soon broke up and the woman started dating another junior artist. Jagadeesh Prathap, who allegedly captured the pictures and videos of her intimate moments with her new partner, was reportedly harassing her and was also blackmailing her for several months.

The report also states that the woman's father approached the police, as he was blackmailing and harassing her. Her father claimed that his daughter resorted to the extreme step because of the harassment she faced from the Pushpa fame.

Meanwhile, Jagadeesh was arrested on December 6 and was booked under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

