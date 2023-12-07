Jeetendra, Sachin Pilgaonkar fulfil Junior Mehmood's 'last' wish of meeting them | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : X Jeetendra, Johnny Lever and Sachin Pilgaonkar meet Jr Mehmood

Popular Bollywood artist Junior Mehmood is diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Mehmood is undergoing treatment. Recently, he expressed his wish to meet veteran actors like Jeetendra and Sachin Pilgaonkar. Earlier, Johnny Lever came to meet him as soon as he came to know about his condition. Now, as soon as both, Jeetendra and Sachin, came to know about his condition, they came to meet him. Johnny Lever was also seen together. With the meeting of both, the actor's wish has now been fulfilled. Several pictures have also surfaced, in which an emotional moment can be seen.

Recently, a user on X (formerly Twitter) had shared Mehmood's wish with the fans. He wrote in X Post, ''Junior Mehmood was the first child star of his time. He is undergoing treatment for stage 4 cancer in the hospital. He has expressed his desire to meet Jitendra. He has also worked with him in many films. He wants his childhood friend Sachin Pilgaonkar to also meet him. I request Jitendra and Sachin to fulfill his wish. This could be his last wish.

Soon after the post went viral, Sachin's daughter Shriya said that her father is in constant touch and has also met him.

Later, Jeetendra also came to meet Junior Mehmood along with veteran comedian Johnny Lever. While meeting Mehmood, Jeetendra went emotional and got teary-eyed. In one of the viral pictures, Jeetendra is also seen putting hands on Mehmood's head.

Mehmood's career at a glance

Mayim Syed, popularly known as Junior Mehmood, started his career in Bollywood as a junior artist. He was seen playing important roles in many memorable films like Bachpan, Geet Gaata Chal, Kati Patang, Mera Naam Joker, and Brahmachari. Sachin Pilgaonkar and he did many films together and their pairing was also a super hit. Master Raju, Johnny Lever and Salam Qazi Jr came forward to help Mehmood and are constantly taking care of him.

Also Read: 'I was ready and prepared..': Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal on Monaz Mevawalla replacing her in TMKOC

Latest Entertainment News